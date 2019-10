Szramkowski, Mary Anna

(nee Filichowski) 86, of St. Louis passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home. She was born January 25, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. The daughter of the late Walter and Hattie (nee Musielak) Filichowski. She was united in marriage to Casimer "Cas" Szramkowski on September 12, 1953 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Nashville.

She is survived by four children, David (Rexana) Szramkowski, Louise (David) Lintker, Eileen (Edward) Maichel and Lori (Earl Dobson) Hassler.

Survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother Alexander Filichowski and sister Agnes Kostecki.

Services: Visitation will be Monday, October 14 from 4-8 p.m. at the STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant, MO. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137. Burial at 1 p.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Posen, IL.

Masses preferred. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com