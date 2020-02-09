Mary Anne Buege

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
7001 Forsyth Blvd
University City, MO
View Map
Obituary
Buege, Mary Anne

(nee Brandt), asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of William A. Buege; loving mother of Barbara

Brueggemann, Rudy Owens,

Amanda Boyden, Margaret

Greteman (Lance) and Emily Bihun

(Steve); dear grandmother of Amelia, Alex, Otto, Eli and Cecilia; loving sister of John Brandt (Sue) and David Brandt (Alexis); aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Mary Ann was a career teacher in the St. Louis Public Schools and University City School District; she loved the children that she taught to read.

Services: A Memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth Blvd., at Big Bend Blvd., University City on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63132. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.