Buege, Mary Anne

(nee Brandt), asleep in Jesus on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of William A. Buege; loving mother of Barbara

Brueggemann, Rudy Owens,

Amanda Boyden, Margaret

Greteman (Lance) and Emily Bihun

(Steve); dear grandmother of Amelia, Alex, Otto, Eli and Cecilia; loving sister of John Brandt (Sue) and David Brandt (Alexis); aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Mary Ann was a career teacher in the St. Louis Public Schools and University City School District; she loved the children that she taught to read.

Services: A Memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth Blvd., at Big Bend Blvd., University City on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63132. The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com.

A Service

Of

Lupton Chapel