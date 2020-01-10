Mary Anne Hill

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Hill, Mary Anne

(nee Funk) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late George H. Hill and Harry J. Schneider; dear mother of Larry Schneider, Kevin (Linda) Schneider, David (Gin) Schneider; dear grandmother of Larry, Brian, Cora, and Adam; great-grandmother of Jacob, Julia, Braden, Reana, Caden and Camryn; sister of Jacqueline, the late Kenneth, Robert, Delores, and Gerald; stepmother, sister-in-law, aunt, Fun Timers & friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Mass Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
