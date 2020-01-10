Hill, Mary Anne

(nee Funk) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late George H. Hill and Harry J. Schneider; dear mother of Larry Schneider, Kevin (Linda) Schneider, David (Gin) Schneider; dear grandmother of Larry, Brian, Cora, and Adam; great-grandmother of Jacob, Julia, Braden, Reana, Caden and Camryn; sister of Jacqueline, the late Kenneth, Robert, Delores, and Gerald; stepmother, sister-in-law, aunt, Fun Timers & friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Mass Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.