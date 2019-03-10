|
Sheffler, Mary Anne (nee Engler) on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 passed away peacefully, she enjoyed a long and productive life, much loved by family and friends. Dear mother of Barb (Keith) Moore, Debbie (Rick) Odle, Scott (Tracy) Sheffler, Anne (Scott) Campbell and Holly (Daniel) Egley; dear grandmother of Michael, Leanne, Keith Jr., Jeffrey, Kelly, Zachary, Nicole, Matthew, Christopher, Jonathan, Madeline, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Susannah and Joseph; dear greatgrandmother of Emma, Devon, Olivia and Lorayne; beloved sister of Susan Branson and the late Alan Engler. Preceded in death by granddaughters Susan and Katie Odle. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. Inurnment Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Visitation Wednesday 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019