Polk, Mary Attyberry On Friday March 1, 2019, Mary Attyberry Polk departed this earth peacefully. She was a well-known and highly regarded educator as well as civic, community, and social leader. She was a graduate of Stowe Teachers College and Washington University. She is survived by daughter Dr. Mary Olivia Polk, extended family, and friends. Services: Funeral: March 10, 2019, 5 pm, Central Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019