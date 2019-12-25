St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Mary B. Fenton

Fenton, Mary B.

(nee Wagner) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Glen Fenton; loving mother of Fr. Joseph Lugalambi; dearest mother to 4 felines and Ellie our 3-legged joy; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Mary was so very grateful to have had the opportunity to assist hundreds of medical students achieve their dream of becoming doctors.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 26, 4-8 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
