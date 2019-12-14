Marshall, Mary B.

Mary B. Marshall now in God's Hands. Born in 1932 in Bloomington, IL. Died December 10, 2019. Attended Peoria High School and Valparaiso University where she met her husband of 62 years, George Marshall, Jr. Mary was preceded in death by her husband. Survived by sons Mark (Sharon) and Michael, daughter Kim (Mike Kossman). Survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mary loved to paint and spent time in the schools doing psychological testing and substitute teaching. Mary was a longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood who enjoyed Altar Guild and Lifelight Bible study group. She also served in development for Lutheran Association for Special Education. Memorials to Lutheran Senior Services, 1150 Hanley Industrial Court, Brentwood, 63144 or Lutheran High School Association, 5401 Lucas & Hunt Rd, Suite 103, St. Louis 63101

Services: A Memorial Celebration Service will be held at Meramec Bluffs Chapel (1 Meramec Bluffs Dr.) on Saturday, January 4th at 2:00 p.m.(visiting starts at 1:00 p,m.).