Mary B. Wagner
1929 - 2020
Wagner, Mary B.

Deceased June 22, 2020. Lifelong resident of St. Louis, MO, Mary was born in 1929 to Albert Ballman and Elsie Rehm Ballman. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Harold. Also by her brother, Edward (Harriette), nephew Edward, Jr. (Jenan) and niece Susan Wagner Jurisich. She is survived by her nephew Stephen Ballman, great-nephew Ryan Ballman (Amber) and great-niece, Shannah Piro. Surviving in-laws include brother George (Irma) Wagner, nephew Robert Wagner.

Services: Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment was held at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
