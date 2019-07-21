Bardgett, Mary Jeanne (Branch) of Jefferson City, passed on July 17, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1928 in St. Louis. Jeanne was married for 55 years to the late John Jack E. Bardgett, Sr., mother of John E. Bardgett, Jr. (Kim), Suzanne Bardgett Goldrosen (Donald), Bruce Bardgett (Judy), Beth Bardgett Hall (Peter), grandmother to seven; sister of Bruce Branch (deceased) and friend to many. Services: Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph with entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery in Jefferson City. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, PO Box 104626, Jefferson City, Missouri 65110. www.millardfamilychapels.com. 573-636-3838.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019