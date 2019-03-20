Mary Baudendistel

Baudendistel, Mary Passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Of Oconomowoc, WI. Born in St. Louis, MO. Survived by her children Gerry (Cheryl), Daniel, Terri (Bill) Fagan, and granddaughters Mariah and Leah. Services will be held in Oconomowoc, WI.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
