Baudo, Mary (1920-2019). Baudo, Mary (nee Carducci) wife of the late Dominic Baudo; mother of the late Joseph (Margaret), passed peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Grandmother to Julia (Dave) Horton, Jeffrey (Kandy) Baudo; great-grandmother to Mario (Shawna) Spina, Angela (Heather) Edwards, Sophia Baudo, Cory Horton, Nick Horton, Kayla Horton; great-great-grandmother to 7. A special thanks to Angela Edwards, who gave added years to her life by caring for Mary in her home. Private services for immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the or Hospice Care.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019