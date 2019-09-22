Erickson, Mary Beth

(nee Schwabe) of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Jennifer Erickson and Laura Erickson. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Young and Henry Slovacek. Dearest brother of John (Molly) Schwabe. Dear daughter of the late Jack and JoAnn Schwabe (nee Zwara). Our dear Aunt, Cousin and Friend.

Services: A Gathering of Family and Friends to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Red Cross appreciated.