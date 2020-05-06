Mary Brendan Block
Block, Sister Mary Brendan, C.PP.S. Sunday, May 3, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Henry and Regina (Heidemann) Block. She is proceeded in death by her brothers Henry, Aloys, Anthony, Joseph, Alex, Leo, Norbert, and Gerald Block and her sisters, Sr. Hildegard and Margaret Block. She is survived by her brothers, Vincent and Raymond, a sister-in-law, Pat (Jackson) Block, nieces, nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass for Sister Mary Brendan Block at a later date. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.
