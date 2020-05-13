Steck, Mary Brewster Limberg 75, died suddenly of a non-COVID related medical emergency on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Wife of Leo A. Steck; mother of Perry S. Kees; sister of Anne Limberg and Leslie Limberg; grandmother of Caroline T. Kees; step-mother of Leo M. Steck and Patricia A. Renick; step- grandmother of Matthew D. Zeis (Elisabeth), Kristen M. Zeis; great-step-grandmother of Charlotte; aunt and cousin. Services: Private service and interment. Memorials appreciated to BACKSTOPPERS, 10411 Clayton Rd., 63131. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.