Mary Brewster Limberg Steck
Steck, Mary Brewster Limberg 75, died suddenly of a non-COVID related medical emergency on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Wife of Leo A. Steck; mother of Perry S. Kees; sister of Anne Limberg and Leslie Limberg; grandmother of Caroline T. Kees; step-mother of Leo M. Steck and Patricia A. Renick; step- grandmother of Matthew D. Zeis (Elisabeth), Kristen M. Zeis; great-step-grandmother of Charlotte; aunt and cousin. Services: Private service and interment. Memorials appreciated to BACKSTOPPERS, 10411 Clayton Rd., 63131. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Im so sorry for your tremendous loss. She was a great wife, mom, grandma and friend. I will always think of her as smiling and laughing. I wish you all peace in the days, weeks and years to come.
Paula Grattan
Friend
