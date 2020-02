Hediger, Mary C.

(nee Margreiter), Beloved wife of Ted A. Hediger; dear mother of Erin E. Hediger; dear sister of Melanie (David) Emshoff, Missy Coday, and Dr. Martha (Dr. Dean) Dye. Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. John Margreiter and Carol Margreiter. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of life for Mary will take place on Saturday, Febuary 29, 9:00 a.m., at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017.