John and I are soooo sad thinking Mary is no longer with us! We have known Mary since high school and had many fun times with her. We will miss her so much at our girls monthly high school dinners. An empty space will be at the table. Mary was a great athlete, so very very smart-top of her class and a kind gentle person. Her sudden passing is so hard to understand. God Bless her and all of her family in this difficult time! Joan B.

Joan Besmer

Friend