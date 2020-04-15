Louis, Mary C. (nee Walsh) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Louis; dearest sister of the late Lawrence J. Walsh; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 16, 4-8 p.m. at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Interment and services private for family only. Contributions to St. Raymond Cathedral. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020.