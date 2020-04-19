Paasch, Mary C. (nee Bardgett) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Paasch; loving mother of Kathy (Jim) Bednarek, Bill (Peggy) Paasch and Margaret (Ken) Schupp; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 6. Services: Funeral Mass and burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethesda Meadows Auxiliary appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois, 63123.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.