|
|
Stockmann, Mary C. (nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis Stockmann; dear mother of Mary Kay (Bob) Pursley, Nancy (the late Guy) Sexton, John (Dora), Tom (Bonnie), Carol (Dave) Sykora, Judi (the late Mike) Stroud and Rich (Lisa Buttry); proud grandmother of 19; great-grandmother of 25; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to DeGreeff Hospice are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019