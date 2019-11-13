|
Wiegert, Mary C.
(nee Sweeney) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wiegert; loving mother of
Katherine (Steve) Moss and Joanna (Brad Putney) Wiegert; dearest grandmother of C.J and Kyle Moss.
Mary was born on October 4, 1927 to James and Bertha Sweeney. She graduated from St. Anthony's High School in 1945 and Harris Teacher's College. She was a dedicated educator, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carondelet Historical Society, Sappington House Foundation or St. Justin Martyr Parish School. Visitation Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019