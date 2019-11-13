St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
Mary C. Wiegert


1927 - 2019
Mary C. Wiegert Obituary

Wiegert, Mary C.

(nee Sweeney) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wiegert; loving mother of

Katherine (Steve) Moss and Joanna (Brad Putney) Wiegert; dearest grandmother of C.J and Kyle Moss.

Mary was born on October 4, 1927 to James and Bertha Sweeney. She graduated from St. Anthony's High School in 1945 and Harris Teacher's College. She was a dedicated educator, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Monday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carondelet Historical Society, Sappington House Foundation or St. Justin Martyr Parish School. Visitation Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
