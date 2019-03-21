Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Callahan. View Sign

Callahan, Mary (nee Asher), 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of John Callahan for nearly 63 years; loving mother of Erin Callahan; cherished grandmother of Kathleen and Samantha Nelson; dear sister of Carol Woolley; dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary was a successful real estate agent for 20 years. Her passion was her family. Mary was loved by everyone who knew her. Words can not express how much she will be missed. Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at HutchensStygar. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Memorial contributions appreciated to the . Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

