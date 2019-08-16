Campbell, Mary

(nee Barenkamp) Aug. 15, 2019

Beloved wife of the late James A. Campbell; dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy (Farris) Jackson and Robert (Tracy) Campbell; dear grandmother of Chris, Carolyn (Luke), Patricia, Andrew, Dylan and Emily; dear sister of the late Charles Barenkamp; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Service at Ortmann's, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland Sat., Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Cape Girardeau MO. In lieu of flowers donations to American Heart Asssoc. Appreciated. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com