Migneco, Mary Carmel (nee Courtney) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor E. Migneco; dear mother of Patricia K. (John) Thomas, Victor S. (Candy) Migneco, Marie L. (Lance) Gockel, Joanne C. Higgins and Timothy P. (Simona) Migneco; dear grandmother of Kim, Helen, Chris, Travis, Drue, Lucas and Joshua; cherished great-grandmother of Yana, Lucy, Nora, Greta and Eli; dear daughter of the late Leo and Sarah (nee Pierceall) Courtney; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis (63132) Services: Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation will be conducted at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
