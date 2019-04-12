Frank, Mary Catherine Catchy (nee Porter), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Frank. Loving mother of Michael Frank and Nancy (Craig) Vahldieck. Dear grandmother of Jill (Craig) Hegel, Carrie Vahldieck, Thomas Frank, Daniel Frank, and Nicholas Frank. Great-grandmother of Samuel and Madeline Hegel. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Catchy loved her seasonal visits to the Glades in Naples, Florida where she enjoyed her dinners and rounds of golf with friends on a daily basis. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Road, St. Louis, Saturday, 12:00 noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin. Visitation at the church, Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of mass. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019