Kopff, Mary Catherine

73, of Arnold MO, died peacefully on 10/31/19. Loving Sister to Virginia Landers, Margaret Frasca and Frances Wiegers. Preceded in death by her Parents Lawrence and Margaret Kopff. In lieu of flowers, donation to St Baldricks or St. Vincent DePaul

Services: Memorial Service at Immaculate Conception Church in Arnold, MO on Nov. 18th at 10 a.m.