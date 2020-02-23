|
Sullivan, Mary Catherine "Kay"
(nee Munsch) 1946- 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, Feb. 19th. Beloved wife of Michael Joseph Sullivan, dear Mother of Bryan Michael Sullivan (Tracy), Michael Joseph Sullivan, Jr. and grandmother of four. Sister of Mary Lou Convy (George), Paul Munsch (Kathleen), Robert Munsch, Virginia Nesmith (Charles) and the late Girard Munsch, Jr.
Services: Visitation on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, 4 - 7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., 63122. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10:30 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave. 63119. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson Assoc. Greater St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017; St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1310 Papin, St. Louis, MO 63103; or to the Anthropedia Foundation, 1033 Corporate Square Dr. 63132. Full obituary at boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020