Turner, Mary Catherine

Mary Catherine 'Tocky' Turner (nee Mansell), age 81, passed peacefully on March 20, 2020. Loving mother of sons Kenneth, Stephan, and Daniel; beloved sister of John, Sheila (Letz), Kevin, and the late James Mansell; dear aunt, grandmother, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Tocky was born in Saint Louis, Missouri, the first child of Catherine Mary and John Joseph Mansell.

Tocky lived a full life, a life in the Catholic faith, enjoying walks in the park, bicycling, reading, movies, travel, and most of all spending time talking with family and friends.

Given current public health directives, please remember Tocky privately in lieu of memorial service. Get out in nature, ride your bike, or reach out to a family member or friend to ask how they are doing, tell them how grateful you are for them, and share the impact they have made on your life. Enjoy a Manhattan or Manhattan mocktail, watch the sunset, and smell the flowers as they bloom. Please remember Tocky as her family does full of life, laughter, and love. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Missouri Botanical Garden.