Ziervogel, Mary Catherine

(93) passed away July 18, 2020 peacefully in her bed in Kansas City, Missouri.

She lived most of her life in St. Louis, MO then moved to Kansas City, MO in 2017 to be closer to family.

She is survived by William David Ziervogel (wife Debbie) of Jefferson City, MO, Sally Ann Hamm (husband Gary) of Kansas City, MO and Jeannie Marie McNary (husband David Rinaldis) of Redwood City, CA and her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her sister, mother and father.