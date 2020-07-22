1/1
Mary Catherine Ziervogel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ziervogel, Mary Catherine

(93) passed away July 18, 2020 peacefully in her bed in Kansas City, Missouri.

She lived most of her life in St. Louis, MO then moved to Kansas City, MO in 2017 to be closer to family.

She is survived by William David Ziervogel (wife Debbie) of Jefferson City, MO, Sally Ann Hamm (husband Gary) of Kansas City, MO and Jeannie Marie McNary (husband David Rinaldis) of Redwood City, CA and her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her sister, mother and father.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved