Pike, Mary Claire Antoinette

(nee Sprehe), 80, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on October 4, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife for 57 years to Thomas Gerald Pike, Jr.; dear mother of Thomas G. (Debra Neumann) Pike III, Mary Beth (William) Seaton, Mary Frances Pike (David Skaggs), Mary Ellen (Ronald) Dill and Christopher (Emily Esmundo) Pike; loving grandmother of Daniel and Monika Pike, Madeleine, Marguerite, Marigrace and Martha Seaton, Samuel, Audrey and Lillian Skaggs, Henry and Elizabeth Dill, and Sophia, Aidan and Colin Pike. She is also survived by her brothers, Glennon (Della) Sprehe and Albert (Maggie Costello) Sprehe. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Albert and Frances (nee Keating) Sprehe; her sister, Shirley (and the late Robert) Meinhardt (nee Sprehe); and her brother, Richard Sprehe.

Services took place on October 9, 2019. Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at Saint Catherine Laboure. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Martha's Hall.