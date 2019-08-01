|
Bird, Mary Constance Watson born Nov. 28, 1936 in St. Louis to Samuel McCluer Watson II and Martha Agnes Wilson Watson, passed away July 25, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Robert McKelvy Bird; mother of Margi Bird-Buendia, Tom Bird and Annie Bird (Dauny Lopez), and grandmother of Zea Sofia Lopez Bird, Niketti Lopez Bird and Acacia Lopez Bird; sister of Martha W. Hornberger, the late Julia Watson, Sally Watson and Samuel Watson III. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Tue., Aug. 6 from 4-7:00 p.m. Funeral Wed., 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Dardenne Presbyterian Church. Interment Old Dardenne Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019