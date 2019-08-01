St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dardenne Presbyterian Church
Mary Constance Watson Bird


1936 - 2019
Mary Constance Watson Bird Obituary
Bird, Mary Constance Watson born Nov. 28, 1936 in St. Louis to Samuel McCluer Watson II and Martha Agnes Wilson Watson, passed away July 25, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. Survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Robert McKelvy Bird; mother of Margi Bird-Buendia, Tom Bird and Annie Bird (Dauny Lopez), and grandmother of Zea Sofia Lopez Bird, Niketti Lopez Bird and Acacia Lopez Bird; sister of Martha W. Hornberger, the late Julia Watson, Sally Watson and Samuel Watson III. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Tue., Aug. 6 from 4-7:00 p.m. Funeral Wed., 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Dardenne Presbyterian Church. Interment Old Dardenne Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
