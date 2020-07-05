Curry, Mary "Kay"

(nee Reeves) Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Curry Sr.; dearest mother of Chuck (Pam) Curry; dear grandmother of Sara and Drew Curry, and Jennifer (Jay) Bahr; great-grandmother of Braxton and Canter Bahr. Our dear aunt cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. at Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Entombment Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Shriners Hospitals. www.colliersfuneralhome.com