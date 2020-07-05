1/
Mary "Kay" Curry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Curry, Mary "Kay"

(nee Reeves) Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Curry Sr.; dearest mother of Chuck (Pam) Curry; dear grandmother of Sara and Drew Curry, and Jennifer (Jay) Bahr; great-grandmother of Braxton and Canter Bahr. Our dear aunt cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. at Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Entombment Valhalla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Shriners Hospitals. www.colliersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved