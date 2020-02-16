Mary D. Meyer

Obituary
Meyer, Mary D.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved daughter of the late Marie Schmidt (nee Muessig); dear sister of Edmund (late Shirlene) and the late Joseph; dear aunt of Cindy Meyer, Keith (Katie) Meyer, Diane (Tom) Higgins and Laura Meyer; dear great-aunt and great great-aunt.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 19th, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. with a Funeral Service to follow at Hoffmeister at 11:00 am. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
