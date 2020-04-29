Dexter, Mary 81, on April 26, 2020. The wife of Dennis Dexter; mother of the late Eric Meyers, Eric Dexter, Kevin Dexter and Yvonne Dexter; cherished grandmother of three; sister of Don Mayer. Mary taught in the Rockwood School District, where she was a Master Teacher, retiring in 1992 Services: Private services at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Samaritan's Purse. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.