Mary Dexter
Dexter, Mary 81, on April 26, 2020. The wife of Dennis Dexter; mother of the late Eric Meyers, Eric Dexter, Kevin Dexter and Yvonne Dexter; cherished grandmother of three; sister of Don Mayer. Mary taught in the Rockwood School District, where she was a Master Teacher, retiring in 1992 Services: Private services at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Samaritan's Purse. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.
