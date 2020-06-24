Mary Dmuchovsky

Dmuchovsky, Mary

(nee Kane) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Basil Dmuchovsky; dear mother of Julia (the late Michael) Hoffman, Anne and Joseph (Anna) Dmuchovsky, Martha (Paul) Duchild, and John and Catherine (Joe Wisniewski) Dmuchovsky; dear grandmother of Alexander, Claire and Paige Dmuchovsky, and Nina, Benjamin and Philip Duchild; our dear aunt.

A woman of great faith, a patron of the Arts, avid golfer and bridge player and treasured friend.

Services: Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.