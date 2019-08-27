St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
68 Sherman Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Childers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Childers


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Childers Obituary

Childers, Mary E.

(nee Wilson), passed away in Jesus' arms on August, 24th, 2019. Born March 22, 1936 in Ste. Genevieve, MO, she was the daughter of the late Lena (Meyer) and Wilbert "Pat" Wilson. Beloved wife of Keith J. Childers for 64 years; loving mother of Dirk (Caryl) Childers, Deon (Fred) Lozon and Dean (Nancy) Childers; grandmother of Morgan Childers, Casey and Jenna Collins, Jennifer (Tyler) Martin, Sarah, Emily and Katie Childers; great- grandmother of Emilia and Riley Martin; dear sister of Dorma Okenfuss and the late Olive Scherer, Pat Bierschwal, Rose Lee Keller and Donald Wilson.

Services: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Rd., August

30, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greef Hospice House are appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now