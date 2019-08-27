|
Childers, Mary E.
(nee Wilson), passed away in Jesus' arms on August, 24th, 2019. Born March 22, 1936 in Ste. Genevieve, MO, she was the daughter of the late Lena (Meyer) and Wilbert "Pat" Wilson. Beloved wife of Keith J. Childers for 64 years; loving mother of Dirk (Caryl) Childers, Deon (Fred) Lozon and Dean (Nancy) Childers; grandmother of Morgan Childers, Casey and Jenna Collins, Jennifer (Tyler) Martin, Sarah, Emily and Katie Childers; great- grandmother of Emilia and Riley Martin; dear sister of Dorma Okenfuss and the late Olive Scherer, Pat Bierschwal, Rose Lee Keller and Donald Wilson.
Services: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Rd., August
30, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greef Hospice House are appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019