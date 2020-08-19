1/1
Mary E. Dressel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dressel, Mary E.

(nee Essma) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 78 years old. Beloved wife of Robert E. Dressel; loving mother of Elaine Dressel, Mark (Susan) Dressel, Regina (Terry) Champaign and Roberta (Greg) Suellentrop; adoring grandmother of Taylor (Jess) Hartter, Mackenzie Cox, Brianna (Matt) Jelinek, Alyssa (Sam) Alvino, Caitlin Temme, Payton, Robert and Tessa Suellentrop; cherished great-grandmother of Layla, Jackson, Eddie and Maya; dear sister of Raymond (Kathy) Essma, Elaine (the late Henry) Herbst and Randy Essma. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Mary retired from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, August 21, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved