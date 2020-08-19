Dressel, Mary E.

(nee Essma) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 78 years old. Beloved wife of Robert E. Dressel; loving mother of Elaine Dressel, Mark (Susan) Dressel, Regina (Terry) Champaign and Roberta (Greg) Suellentrop; adoring grandmother of Taylor (Jess) Hartter, Mackenzie Cox, Brianna (Matt) Jelinek, Alyssa (Sam) Alvino, Caitlin Temme, Payton, Robert and Tessa Suellentrop; cherished great-grandmother of Layla, Jackson, Eddie and Maya; dear sister of Raymond (Kathy) Essma, Elaine (the late Henry) Herbst and Randy Essma. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Mary retired from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, August 21, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) on Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in private.