Lewis, Mary E. (nee Howe) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, May 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oliver Lewis; loving mother of Patricia (Joseph) Ferranti and the late John (Patricia) and Charles Lewis; our dear grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 16. Dear relative and friend. She will be dearly missed. Services: Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church, Monday, May 18, from 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE