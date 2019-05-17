|
|
Murray, Mary E. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection May 11, 2019. Dear daughter of Lorraine Erakovich; dear sister of Mike Erakovich; dear aunt of Louis; dear niece of Tom (Mary Pat) Abkemeier, Rita Chaulpney and five late aunts and uncles; our dear cousin, godmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to , APA or Missouri Baptist Hospital appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 17, 2019