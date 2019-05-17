St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. Murray Obituary
Murray, Mary E. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection May 11, 2019. Dear daughter of Lorraine Erakovich; dear sister of Mike Erakovich; dear aunt of Louis; dear niece of Tom (Mary Pat) Abkemeier, Rita Chaulpney and five late aunts and uncles; our dear cousin, godmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to , APA or Missouri Baptist Hospital appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now