Reichert, Mary E. "Betsy"

(nee Smith) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Reichert; dearest mother of Mark (Mary) Reichert, Dave Reichert, Kristine (Owen) Goldstein, the late Kurt Klinghammer; dearest grandmother of Timothy (Courtney), Allison, Anna, Maxwell and Lydia; sister of Barb Kelly, preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Smith; daughter-in-law of the late Lawrence and Agnes Reichert; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 10 a.m. until Mass time 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .