Mary E. Reichert (1941 - 2019)
  • "Sending my prayers at your family's loss. Will always..."
    - Teri Kelly
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will always..."
    - Dan Borgmeyer
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Jerry & Valerie Baker
Service Information
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212 
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption Church
403 N. Main St
O'Fallon, MO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
403 N. Main St.
O'Fallon, MO
Obituary
Reichert, Mary E. "Betsy"

(nee Smith) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Reichert; dearest mother of Mark (Mary) Reichert, Dave Reichert, Kristine (Owen) Goldstein, the late Kurt Klinghammer; dearest grandmother of Timothy (Courtney), Allison, Anna, Maxwell and Lydia; sister of Barb Kelly, preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Smith; daughter-in-law of the late Lawrence and Agnes Reichert; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, October 16, 10 a.m. until Mass time 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
