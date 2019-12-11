Husmann, Mary Elizabeth "Betty"

(nee Sydnor) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, with a smile, Betty passed on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at age 97, at Mother of Good Counsel Home. Beloved wife of the late Melvin George, Sr. Betty is survived by her children: Mel (Nancy), Mary Alice (Bob) Helmsing, Gloria (Bill) Strang, Jim (Cathie), Diane, and Joann (Patrick) Barry; beloved grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 36. Betty is also survived by her brother, Robert (Pat) Sydnor and her sister, Carole Rapp and sister-in-law, Jean Sydnor. Dear aunt, cousin and cherished friend.

Betty was an active member of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta (previously Sts. John & James) for 75 years. She was active in Eucharistic Ministry, Legion of Mary, the Mothers Club of Sts. John & James, Academy of the Sacred Heart and Chaminade.

Betty has enjoyed loving care at Mother of Good Counsel Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta; Mother of Good Counsel Home, Normandy, Mo.; or Hope Hospice would be appreciated.

Services: Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitation will be 1 hour before the Funeral services at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, Mo. Visitation at 9:00 AM and funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com