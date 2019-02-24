St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Rhodes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Rhodes Obituary
Rhodes, Mary Elizabeth (nee Darrell) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Dear wife of the late Charles L. Rhodes. Mary was retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T, she had been employed there since January of 1952. She worked in management prior to her retirement in 1986. She was a resident of Kirkwood since 1964. Services: Private services and interment were held. Masses preferred or donations may be made to the St. Louis Backstoppers. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now