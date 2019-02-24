|
Rhodes, Mary Elizabeth (nee Darrell) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Dear wife of the late Charles L. Rhodes. Mary was retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T, she had been employed there since January of 1952. She worked in management prior to her retirement in 1986. She was a resident of Kirkwood since 1964. Services: Private services and interment were held. Masses preferred or donations may be made to the St. Louis Backstoppers. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019