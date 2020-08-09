1/1
Mary Elizabeth Robinson
Robinson, Mary E.

Mother Robinson, a proud and loyal member of the Memphis-based Church of God in Christ, transitioned on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

She was born on June 12, 1923, to Lewis and Fairy Margerum of

Blytheville, Arkansas. Wife of the late Willie Robinson. She also joined in eternal rest three of her eight children; Yvonne, LeNard and Dwight Robinson.

Her surviving five children include a son, Jackie Robinson,

and four daughters Veronica Walls, Charlotte Moore, Sandra Dooley (Charlie), and Deborah Robinson. She will be missed by a host of family, friends, and church members.

Services: Please join us in praising the Lord for the 97 years He blessed us with Mother Robinson's presence. Her homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Layne Renaissance Chapel. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after the Service at St. Peter's Cemetery.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
