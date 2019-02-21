Russo, Mary Elizabeth (nee Ermold) passed away on February 17, 2019. Services: Memorial visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial. Mary was born in Montgomery, Ala., to Margaret and John F. Ermold on Sept. 25, 1956. She attended St. Monica School in Mobile, Ala. After moving to St. Louis, Mary continued her education at the Epiphany of Our Lord Parish elementary school and Maplewood Richmond Heights High School. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers George Ermold and Daniel Ermold. Mary is survived by her children Michael Russo (Christy), Timothy Russo (Katie), and Nicholas Hrabovsky; her sisters Kathleen Harris (Harry) and Debbie Taylor (Steve); brothers John Ermold (Judy) and Jim Ermold (Julie); grandchildren Taylor, Morgan, Kaitlin, and Jack; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019