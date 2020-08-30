Schmittgens, Mary Elizabeth

(nee Martens), age 85, formerly of St. Louis and a resident of Park Forest since 1959, passed away August 26 in Chicago, Illinois. Devoted wife of 63 years to the late Eugene P. Schmittgens, Sr. Dear mother of Gene, Jr. (Jane Armstrong), Dan (Judy Segler), Terry (Neal Podell, dec.)

Schmittgens, Linda (Mike)

Lonergan, Mary (Dan) Lindberg, Rene (Graham) Swidenbank, David (Kim Ataide), and Elizabeth (Charles) Palid. The daughter of the late John and Mary Bolds Martens, and sister to the late John (Carol Ann) Martens, Father Linus Eugene Martens SJ, Thomas (Camille) Martens, Lois Ann Martens SSND, and Patricia (Gary, dec.) Martens Balke.

Mary was a graduate of Notre Dame High School ('52), DePaul Hospital of Nursing in St. Louis, and the College of St. Francis. Mary spent her career primarily as a school nurse in the Park Forest and Matteson, Illinois school districts. She also shared a lifelong kinship with friends from St. Louis--the Jug Club (Just Us Gals)--a group of women who met regularly since early grade school. Her greatest joy, however, centered around her family and her devotion to her loving husband, 8 children, 22 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings, and countless people who sought and benefitted from her compassion and care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.