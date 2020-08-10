Gregory, Mary Ella

Mary Ella (nee Nicholson) Gregory passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 106. She was born in 1914 in the Mississippi Delta to James "Dude" & Eddie Bell (nee Mason) Nicholson, the 8th of 9 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years Alfred D. Gregory, a son Douglas F. Gregory, a daughter-in-law Karin Gregory, a great grandson Nicholas Booker, and her siblings, two of whom died in the great flu pandemic of 1918.

Mary & Alfred owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store, Gregory's Market, in East St. Louis while raising five children. After her youngest started grade school, Mary went back to school and became a nurse. She loved working in the Newborn Nursery unit of Centreville Township Hospital, where her beautiful smile was one of the first images that hundreds of babies saw.

Mary loved flowers, gardening, music, singing, corn-on-the-cob, and together with Alfred was an avid bowler. Having outlived all her siblings, she became the matriarch of her extended family, and was loved as she loved.

She leaves to mourn children Byron, Harold (Suzanne), and Marlena Gregory, and Peggy (Andrew) Newman; grandchildren Valerie Gregory, Melodie (Alan) Woods, Britt (Satonya) and Gregg (Kimmie Kidd) Booker, Harold (Wendy) Gregory Jr., Angela Gregory, Karla (Bruce) Biggs-Gregory, Dan (Amber Reed) and Anthony (Meredith Hostetter) Newman, Serena (Andre) Hepkins, Leah Gregory Dyer, Nicole (Corey) Tate, Crystal Conner, and Darion Gholston; 18 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

We'd like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Evelyn's House and Sunrise on Clayton for their excellent care.

Services: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. Burial will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary School, 1600 N. 40th St, East St. Louis IL 62204, or Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd, Creve Coeur MO 63141, or a charity of your choice.