Mary Ellen Brace
Brace, Mary Ellen

(nee Reynolds) 80, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Wife of Kenneth lee Brace; mother of sons Jeffery Alan and Jason Eric Brace; grandmother of Taylor Emery Brace; daughter of Walter Winslow Reynolds and Cora Ester Reynolds(nee McJimsey); sister of Jackie Newton(Judy)

Reynolds.

Mary Ellen received a BA degree from Western State College of Colorado (Education) and a MA from Purdue University (Special Education). She taught at

Larimore, McClure, DoD Ft. Clayton, Panama, and Bayless Elementry schools.

She was a wonderful, caring, and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was artistically talented and an avid sewer.

As she wished, her remains will be cremated, and there will be no services.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 15, 2020.
