BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Mary Ellen Christman Hyde Mooney

Mary Ellen Christman Hyde Mooney Obituary

Mooney, Mary Ellen Christman Hyde

Peacefully went to our Lord on April 1, 2020. Born Nov. 9, 1925, Mary Ellen was a lifelong resident of St. Louis County. She was married to David J. Hyde and later to Joseph Mooney.

She was a loving wife and mother devoted to her family; a generous philanthropist, patron of the arts and avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Mary Ellen's smile lit up the room and her graciousness and sense of style (especially hats) was adored by all.

Nerinx Hall and Maryville University prepared Mary Ellen for a life of serving God, her family and her community. Her big heart was filled with love for her children Ellen Hyde, Molly (Rick) Henry, David (Mary) Hyde, John Hyde, Cindy (Dan) Doherty, Joan (Tim) Potter, Bill (Kathy) Hyde, Chris Clarke; as well as her 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands David and Joe, children Ellen and Bill, and her grandchildren John and Ellen Henry, all who left this world too soon.

Services: A Mass and Celebration of Life date will be determined once restrictions are lifted and the date will be posted on Bopp Chapel website, www.boppchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Friends of Kids With Cancer, 16 Sunnen Dr., Suite 161, St. Louis, MO. 63143 or visit their website at www.friendsofkids.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
