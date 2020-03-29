Newman, Mary Ellen Elizabeth Hegger

Mary Ellen, born January 21, 1930, in St. Louis, passed away on March 19, 2020, at the age of 90. She was a devoted wife to her husband, John Lewis, who preceded her in death. Mary Ellen, known fondly as MaryEl, is survived by her 3 children, John and his wife Stephanie, Kelly and her husband Steve Garrow, and Scott; her grandchildren Danielle (Matt), Courtney (Nick), Chris (Hailey), and Nicole; her 4 great-grandchildren; and her sister Kathy Karalunas and her husband Frank. She is preceded in death by her three brothers, Charlie, Tony, and Henry. MaryEl was known for her lively spirit, humor, and wit. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her jokes, laughter, and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. At this time, there will be a private ceremony, and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the in honor of her late husband.