Mary Ellen Hayes
Hayes, Mary Ellen

(nee Brennan), passed into Eternal Life July 19, 2020, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved daughter of the late Helen (nee McNamee) and John Brennan. Dear mother of Timothy (Maureen), Ellen (Gene) Nelke, Patrick and John Hayes. Loving "Nana" to Brian (Allison) and Matthew Nelke. Dear cousin and friend to many.

Mary Ellen was a 1956 graduate of DeAndreis High School, creator of "Nana's Irish Gifts", and retired Executive Assistant of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

Services: Mary Ellen donated her body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO 63303.

Contributions in memory of Mary Ellen may be sent to The Family Center, 705 Summit Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
