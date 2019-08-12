St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
For more information about
Mary Shoemake
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Rock Church
15101 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shoemake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Shoemake


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Shoemake Obituary

Shoemake, Mary Ellen

(nee Phiropoulos) passed away, Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Shoemake; dear mother of Steven (Valerie Carter) Shoemake and John (Lynn) Shoemake; dear grandmother of Michael (Hilary) Shoemake, Jennifer (John) Bikimer, Julie Shoemake and Jacob Shoemake; sister of Paul (Carol) Phiropoulos; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.Services: Funeral service at The Rock Church, Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the .

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information