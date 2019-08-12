|
Shoemake, Mary Ellen
(nee Phiropoulos) passed away, Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Shoemake; dear mother of Steven (Valerie Carter) Shoemake and John (Lynn) Shoemake; dear grandmother of Michael (Hilary) Shoemake, Jennifer (John) Bikimer, Julie Shoemake and Jacob Shoemake; sister of Paul (Carol) Phiropoulos; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.Services: Funeral service at The Rock Church, Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the .
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019